Looking to update existing floodway/floodplain mapping for Southwick Creek, which currently negatively impacts the village’s water treatment plant, the Williams Bay Village Board on May 15 approved a not-to-exceed $42,000 letter of agreement with the Waukesha-based Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC).

The scope of work outlined in the village’s letter of agreement with SEWPRC includes $28,000 for floodplain mapping, $6,000 for a detailed hydrologic analysis, and $8,000 for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Letter of Map Amendment.

The professional services agreement with SEWPRC calls for modeling work and the development of updated floodplain mapping for Southwick Creek in the Village of Williams Bay, with floodplain mapping updated for the entire length of Southwick Creed currently mapped by FEMA.

The Southwick Creek floodplain was originally modeled and delineated by SEWPRC in 1983, which is still reflected in the current effective FEMA floodplain mapping for Southwick Creek. As such, the village’s circa-1985 drinking water treatment plant is currently shown in the FEMA regulatory floodway for Southwick Creek.

It’s hoped by village officials that the Southwick Creek hydrologic modeling and floodplain mapping project will remove Williams Bay’s drinking water treatment plant from inclusion within the mapped floodplain.

Assessment services

Williams Bay trustees approved the passage of Resolution R-16-23, contracting with Menasha-based Accurate Appraisal, LLC for village tax assessment services starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Founded 23 years ago, Accurate Appraisal serves 105 Wisconsin municipalities and 22 of the state’s 72 counties, with a 99% client retention rate. Area municipal clients include the City of Burlington, Town of Darien, Town of Delavan, City of Elkhorn, Village of Fontana, Town of Geneva, Town of Richmond, Town of Spring Prairie, Town of Walworth, Village of Walworth and City of Whitewater.

In a related move, trustees approved Village President Bill Duncan’s appointment of incumbent Appleton-based assessor Associated Appraisal Consultants, Inc. to serve out the remainder of its contract term through Dec. 31, 2023.

Other news

In other developments at the May 15 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board:

Approved a 2-year banking agreement renewal with Beloit-based First National Bank & Trust Co. The agreement runs from June 6, 2023 through June 6, 2025, with the option of extensions thereafter. The family-run bank, founded in 1882, operates 16 full-service locations throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, with $1.2 billion in assets.

Approved the passage of Resolution R-18-23, authorizing the payoff of approximately $31,579 in oustanding unfunded actuarial accrued liabilities to the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS).

Approved the passage of Resolution R-19-23, authorizing the payment of a $5,878 invoice from Waukegan, Ill.-based Integrated Lake Management Environments for 40 hours of consulting services related to the upcoming Southwick Creek/Geneva Lake dredging project, including an endangered species review, required sediment sampling, and an application fee for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ePermitting.

Approved the passage of Resolution R-20-23, shortening the first village board meeting of the month at 6:30 p.m. on first Mondays to a length of 15 minutes, limited to approval of bills and occasional special items that can be accomplished in the quarter-hour timeframe; and moving committee meetings from the third Wednesday of the month to the first Monday of each month at 6:45 p.m., immediately following the shortened board meetings.

Approved Edgewater Park use applications tendered by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance for its July 28-30 Williams Bay Fine Arts and Crafts Festival, and by the Williams Bay Lions Club for its Aug. 11-13 Williams Bay Corn and Brat Fest.

Approved an original operator license application for Harvard, Ill. resident Garciela V. Jaramillio, employed at Harpoon Willies.

Heard a report from Water & Sewer Committee Chairman Robert Umans that the Village of Williams Bay pumped 106,145,000 gallons of water in 2022, selling 98,145,000 gallons for a decreased reported water loss percentage of 6%. Umans credited the “good news” improvements in the village’s water loss percentage rate to a 2022 program of replacing old customer water meters with new meters, which “is starting to pay off” with more accurate customer water usage readings.