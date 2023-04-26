The answer to the headline, of course, is none other than Bikini Bottom's most beloved yellow sponge, the pineapple-dwelling SpongeBob SquarePants.

The fanciful undersea fantasy world of tropical Bikini Bottom will come to colorful life in Williams Bay on April 27-28 as Williams Bay Middle School presents "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition."

Performances of the musical comedy, presented through licensure with Concord Theatricals, will be held Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, 7 p.m., in the Lecture Center at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

This one-hour youth edition of the hit Tony Award-nominated "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical," specially tailored for young actors, features such popular series characters as namesake SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward Q. Tentacles, Sheldon J. Plankton, Eugene Krabs, Patchy the Pirate, Mrs. Puff and Gary the Snail, among others.

The musical production, conceived by Tina Landau, is based on the animated hit Nickelodeon TV series "SpongeBob SquarePants" by Stephen Hillenburg.

Show-goers are invited to plunge into ocean depths with this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home town, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and shows that the power of optimism really can save the world.

Cast members are Spongebob Squarepants, Josh LeBaron; Patrick Star, Keller Cook; Sandy Cheeks, Ciara Benitez; Squidward Q. Tentacles:, Sophia Howarth-Yonkee; Sheldon J. Plankton, Liam Beth; Karen Plankton, Izzy Chamberlain; Mr. Eugene Krabs, Cameron Keith; Pearl Krab,: Gracie Pils; TV reporter Perch Perkins, Elena Walker; Bikini Bottom Mayor, Dex Straubel; Larry the Lobster and Cowboy Fish, Zach Scott; Old Man Jenkins and Cowboy Fish, Nick Gonza; Electric Skates — Angie Tejeda, Skye Virgin and Elena Walker; Sardines and Sea Anemones — Amelia Coulmann, Sasha Koledova and Kaydence Warrenburg; BFF Letters — Jose Espinoza, Degarya Sumiejski and Kyra Frederick; and French Narrator, Samantha Thompson.

Members of the backstage crew are Brooke Peyer, Lauryn Sikes, Connor Lindloff, Nicholas Kwiatkowski, Aubree Kunes, Will Sorensen, Elliana Borgen and Nanao Tsuruta.

Comprising the production crew are Williams Bay Middle School choral music teacher Jessica Miles, director; Samantha Thompson and Piper Janssen, student directors; Colleen Walker, choreographer; Jessica Miles and Jacob White; set design and construction; Libby Anhold, sound technician; Drey Toro, lighting; Jessica Miles, Brooke Peyer Piper Janssen, costumes and makeup; Darla Thiel, photographer; and Denise Durkin,, posters and programs.

"These students have worked so incredibly hard on this show since they received their scripts in February," Miles said. "They have really adopted their character's personality and brought it to life on stage. This is probably one of the funniest and most entertaining shows I have seen at a school. There are so many funny moments ... Josh LeBaron and Keller Cook are the perfect Spongebob and Patrick and they will make the audience laugh with their best friend chemistry."

Miles said extra-curricular activities like plays and musical productions help provide participating Williams Bay Middle School students with a more well-balanced educational experience.

"We have a lot of students in the cast this year who are not involved with the arts during the school day as well as have never been in a show before," Miles said. "Being involved in the arts in any shape or form will enhance your organization, time management, team work, and you make so many memories and friends throughout this process. I know for me, if I weren't involved in the arts in grade school and college, I wouldn't have the people I consider to be my best friends! It not only enhances your brain chemistry, but also will help you succeed in the future."

For more information about "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition," call 262-245-1575 or visit williamsbayschools.org.

