West End rewind: Revisiting some of the top news stories of 2022

This past Sunday’s flip of the calendar page from December to January marked another milestone passage of time.

The completed 365-day journey of the old year of 2022 into the fledgling days-old new year of 2023 is a study in contrasts, the celebratory confetti, streamers, party hats and noisemakers overlaid with the sentimental, reflective sounds of the traditional Scottish ballad “Auld Lang Syne,” which literally translates to “old long since”—in essence, “days gone by.”

All of which makes the arrival of the New Year an apropos time to revisit some of the headlining major news stories in the West End over the past year.

Grand Craft up and running

Following the October 2021 announcement that Holland, Mich.-based custom mahagony boat manufacturer Grand Craft Boats, LLC would be moving the entirety of its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Genoa City, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited Grand Craft on Feb. 1 to mark the completion of the first boat built in its new facility.

In July, Grand Craft held a celebratory gala launch party at Gage Marine and Pier 290 in Williams Bay to mark the debut of its newest flagship luxury boat line, The Burnham, an all-mahogany 26-foot craft blending contemporary retro style with contemporary flair and mechanical components.

State, national honors for car dealer Kunes

Kunes Auto Group founder and owner Gregg Kunes, of Fontana, was named Wisconsin Dealer of the Year and placed in the top five nationally in Time Magazine’s 2022 Dealer of the Year award.

Kunes heads 1,800-employee Kunes Auto Group, a family owned-and-operated network of 40 car and RV dealerships in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota, including five Walworth County stores at Delavan, Elkhorn and Lake Geneva.

New village clerks at Fontana, Williams BayFontana and Williams Bay welcomed new village clerks in 2022.

In March, Drew Lussow, of Hebron, Ill., began his new duties as Fontana Village Clerk.

Lussow previously served as assistant supervisor in the civil division for McHenry County, Ill. at the courthouse in Woodstock, serving civil judges handing family law, small law and foreclosures.

In October, Elkhorn resident Tina Kolls began her new duties as Williams Bay Village Clerk.

Prior to joining the village, Kolls spent 13 years in document control for Elkhorn-based Preservation Solutions, Inc.

New police chief in Linn

On March 14, Town of Linn supervisors approved the appointment of Linn Police Department Capt. Jon Albrecht, of Elkhorn, to fill the police chief position formerly filled from 2016-2021 by James Bushey, who left law enforcement for a private sector job.

Last call for Pino’s

It was an end of an era in Walworth in April as immigrant restaurateurs Carmelo and Silvana Alfano announced their retirements, and with it the end of a storied 40-year run for popular Pino’s Last Call Pizza & Pub, 545 Kenosha St.

Said Carmello of retiring and closing Pino’s, “I’m 72 years old. I think they understand, with my age, why I’m retiring out of the business ... I appreciate all the support over the years.”

School funding referendums pass at Genoa City, Fontana

Spring general election school funding referendums passed in both the Genoa City and Fontana school districts, approved by voters 319-294 and 432-170 respectively.

Voter approval of the Genoa City School District’s operational referendum in support of Brookwood Elementary School and Brookwood Middle School allow the district to exceed it’s state-mandated levy limit by $800,000 per year for three years, beginning in the 2022-23 school year and ending in the 2024-25 school year, for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programming and school district operations.

Passage of the non-recurring Fontana referendum will allow the district to exceed its state-mandated levy limit by $1.2 million during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years, $1.4 million during the 2024-2025 school year, and $1.6 million in the 2025-26 school year to maintain educational programs, small class sizes, individualized instruction and staffing, as well as complete building maintenance and repairs.

Upset race for Walworth County Board

In a major upset win on the April 5 spring general ballot, Constitutional Conservative candidate and political newcomer Joanne Laufenberg narrowly edged out veteran 18-year incumbent Walworth County Board District 7 supervisor David A. Weber by a slim 11-vote 847-836 margin.

“I’m praying for the wisdom to serve everybody well,” Laufenberg said.

Weber said he was “disappointed” in the outcome of the race.

“The county board is supposed to be non-partisan and this election was exactly the opposite...,” he said. “It’s not supposed to be that way...”

Genoa City pilots “No Mow May”

Looking to turn Genoa City’s manicured, greening spring lawns into an ecologically-beneficial feast for struggling populations of native early spring pollinators, the Genoa City Village Board on April 11 approved the voluntary participation pilot of “No Mow May” in the 2,995-resident community, encouraging residents to defer their first lawn mowing of the year to June 1.

First popularized in Great Britain, the conservation-minded citizen science movement first took hold in the U.S. at Appleton in 2020 and has since grown to encompass scores of communities across the U.S., including more than two dozen across Wisconsin.

The No Mow May pilot in Genoa City, deemed a success, was the first No Mow May rollout in Walworth County.

Yerkes Observatory reopens

In the midst of a multi-million dollar, multi-year restoration project, historic Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay reopened to the public with a Summer 2022 soft reopening with regular tours and a variety of special programs.

Built in 1895-1897 and closed by the University of Chicago in 2018, Yerkes Observatory was sold in May 2020 to the nonprofit Yerkes Future Foundation, which has been actively and successfully fundraising to upgrade, restore and reopen the internationally-renowned facility, revered as the birthplace of modern astrophysics.

In advance of Yerkes’ reopening, Wisconsin Secretary of Tourism Anne Sayers made an April 19 visit to Yerkes Observatory and came away impressed.

“We know that visitors are seeking one-of-a-kind experiences and Yerkes definitely checks that box,” Sayers said. “I recommend every traveler adds it to their bucket list ... We know that travelers are looking to make memories ....Wisconsin is where the unexpected is ready to be discovered and Yerkes is a picture-perfect example of that...”

In May, it was announced that Ohio native Dr. Amanda Bauer had been appointed as Yerkes’ new deputy director and head of science and education.

Upper Crust Pizza’s Mikrut looks to retire

For would-be entrepreneurs ready to roll up their sleeves for a piece of the pie — pizza, that is — veteran 77-year-old Walworth County restaurateur Ronald J. “Ronnie” Mikrut, Sr. announced in June that he was looking to hang up his apron, listing Upper Crust Pizzeria & Pub, N1070 County Hwy. H in Pell Lake (Bloomfield), for sale.

“I love it, I love every day I’m here, but there’s a time you start slowing down and it’s hard to keep up with the pace,” Mikrut explained of the decision. “It’s time to retire. It’s time. At my age, it’s just hard handling everything ... If it sells, when it sells, for me it’s gonna be bittersweet”

East Troy Electric Railroad turns 50

The volunteer-run East Troy Electric Railroad and Museum, a popular Walworth County tourism attraction, marked its COVID-delayed 50th anniversary in 2022.

Founded in 1971 and today comprised of an equipment roster 27-cars strong, the East Troy Electric Railroad offers electric-powered streetcar, trolley and interurban passenger excursion rides on a 7-mile East Troy-Mukwonago stretch of historic 115-year-old rail line once owned by The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Co.

New school administrators

The 2022-2023 school year kicked off with new administrators in place in four local school districts.

At Linn Joint 6 School District, encompassing Grades 4K-8 Reek School, retiring District Administrator and Principal Samantha Polek was succeeded by veteran 25-year educator Tami Martin of Walworth, formerly director of curriculum and instruction for the neighboring Linn Joint 4 School District at Grades 4K-8 Traver School.

In the Genoa City Joint 2 School District, encompassing Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School, Drew Halbesma replaced former 7-year District Administrator Kellie Bohn, who left to become district administrator for the 2,000-student Seymour Community School District in the Fox River Valley.

Prior to becoming district administrator in Genoa City, Halbesma was principal and director of teaching and learning at Wheatland Center School in Kenosha County.

In the Fontana Joint 8 School District, encompassing Grades 4K-8 Fontana Elementary School, Principal Steve Torrez succeeded retiring District Administrator Mark Wenzel, with Emma Peiffer now assisting Torrez as vice principal.

And at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, Lake Geneva resident Emily Soley-Johnson replaced Brett Mansky as principal.

Mansky left to become principal at 370-student Whitewater High School.

Soley-Johnson formerly served as associate principal at Wilmot High School in Kenosha County.

Area grocers mark milestone anniversaries

Two prominent area grocers celebrated milestone anniversaries in 2022.

In June, New Munster-based Best Bargains, near Burlington, marked its 50th anniversary.

In August, Sentry-affiliated Daniels Foods, with supermarkets in Walworth and Janesville, marked its 100th anniversary across four generations of Daniels family ownership. The anniversary celebration at Daniels Foods included a Walworth visit by the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Delavan-Darien Rotary marks centennial

The 17-member Delavan-Darien Rotary Club marked its 100th anniversary of community service on Sept. 24 with its inaugural free admission Artisan Festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan.

One of the oldest Rotary clubs in southeastern Wisconsin, the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club has donated more than $1 million to the area community through youth scholarships and club support of a variety of local nonprofit organizations since its September 1921 founding.

Genoa City rebrands

Looking to give the community’s image a “fresh” and “reinvigorated” look, the Genoa City Village Board on Sept. 8 approved new logo branding imagery for the community, replacing branding that had been in place since at least the 1990s.

George Williams College to end academic instruction

Illinois-based Aurora University announced in November that it would no longer be offering academic instruction at its picturesque lakefront George Williams College campus in Williams Bay after December 2023, consolidating instruction at its main campus in Aurora, Ill.

Aurora University will continue to own the property and operate it as a conference center and maintain popular programs like its Music by the Lake summer concert series.

“Right now colleges and universities across the country are facing major change,” noted Aurora University President Rebecca Sherrick. “What we have decided to do as a university is focus our instructional program on the Aurora campus. But we are still going to own a camp and conference center in Lake Geneva and operate it ... We’ll still do all the things that property was built to do. So we don’t want people to think this is the end of the world. It really isn’t.”

There are currently 174 students attending class at Aurora’s George Williams College campus in Williams Bay, with 78 currently living on the campus. A total of 56 students are anticipated to graduate in May, followed by another 72 by December. Any George Williams College students who have not graduated by the end of 2023 will be able to continue their education at the main Aurora campus. Some classes are also offered in Woodstock, Ill.

EMS referendums pass

Emergency medical services (EMS) funding referendums to bolster ambulance service and improve EMS response times in Fontana and Williams Bay were passed by voters by wide margins at the Nov. 8 fall general election, passing 747-303 and 985-595 respectively.

The Fontana Fire Department provides 24-hour paid professional paramedic-level EMS service to both communities.

Both communities went to referendum to exceed state-imposed property tax levy limits to each fund the equivalent of seven full-time EMS positions, 14 total.

Incumbent August retains Assembly seat

Having successfully won an Aug. 9 Republican primary challenge from Bart Williams for the 32nd Assembly District, incumbent Republican Tyler August, of Lake Geneva, secured re-election to another two-year Assembly term, outpolling Democratic challenger Adam Jaramillo, of Williams Bay, by a 15,752-9,266 margin.

First elected to the Assembly in 2010 and most recently serving as Speaker Pro Tempore, August now serves as Majority Leader in the Republican-dominated 106th Wisconsin Assembly.

Big Foot employee arrested

Big Foot High School technology director Geoffrey Byrne was arrested by Walworth Police in early November, facing charges in Walworth County Circuit Court of theft from a business setting and unauthorized use of an entity’s ID or document information.

Byrne, terminated from his employment with the district, was subsequently released from the Walworth County Jail on a $10,000 signature bond while his case makes its way through court.

World’s Largest Glass Tree

Large crowds made their way to the historic Yerkes Observatory campus in Williams Bay in December to view the nine day, three weekend creation of the 35-1/2 foot World’s Tallest Glass Tree, a collaborative tourism-based performance art initiative of Yerkes Observatory, Champaign, Ill. glass artisan Jason Mack of Mack Glass, and The Elliott Group of Milwaukee.

In conjunction with creation of The World’s Tallest Glass Tree, food trucks were on-site at Yerkes, as well as a Winter Maker’s Market inside an expansive adjacent heated tent.

The World’s Largest Glass Tree, created from some 3,000 pounds of recycled glass bottles as a collaborative community arts project, remains on display at Yerkes, 373 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67), through Jan. 15.

Tobin moves on

Williams Bay Village Administrator Becky Tobin announced in November her intention to step down from her 18-month tenure at the end of the year to take a new position as county administrator of 53,448-resident Boone County, Ill., east of Rockford.

On Dec. 5, the Williams Bay Village Board approved entering into a contract agreement with Whitewater-based Public Administration Associates, LLC for the services of Wauwatosa-resident David Bretl to serve as interim village administrator while village trustees conduct a search for Tobin’s successor, a process expected to take approximately three months.

Fontana Kringle Co. sold, closes

In a surprise development as the year drew to a close, Fontana Kringle Co., a popular old fashioned country store, bakery and carryout restaurant at W4724 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Fontana, was sold to new owners and subsequently closed.

The new owners are in the process of conducting extensive interior and exterior renovations of the facility in advance of the planned Spring 2023 debut of Big Foot Market.

