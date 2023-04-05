Incumbent candidates in the West End fared well on the April 4 spring general election ballot.

With 100% of the county's 42 precincts reporting in on Tuesday evening, Walworth County released uncanvassed election results.

In the Town of Geneva, incumbent Supervisor Larry K. Kulick edged out a narrow 35-vote win over challenger and former board supervisor Gene Decker by a 701-666 margin in the Supervisor 2 race. Seven write-in votes were cast.

In an unusual election day in the Village of Genoa City, there was only one declared candidate candidate, incumbent Trustee Phillip Traskaski, Jr., for the three board seats up for election on the April 4 spring general election ballot.

Incumbent Genoa City Village Board Ttrustee James Krause filed a notice of non-candidacy, while no candidacy paperwork was returned by incumbent Trustee Duane Gallo.

A total of 415 votes were cast for Traskaski, who returns to the board for another 2-year term. There were 26 write-in votes.

In the Town of Linn, incumbent Supervisor James Livingston defeated challenger Paul F. Gavin by a 476-256 vote margin. There were two write-in votes cast.

In the Town of Lyons, Paul Thomsen outpolled Jim Bayer 525-352 for the Supervisor 2 seat currently held by outdoing incumbent Supervisor William Henningfield. There were five write-in votes.

In the Village of Sharon, incumbent Village President Mark A. Ruosch defeated challenger Adam Turnbull by a 219-136 margin.

Also in Sharon, incumbent Village Trustees Lawrence "Butch" Diderich (242), Pam Woodrich (230), and Kelly Schmig (179) outpolled challenger Douglas W. Koehler (160) to retain their three seats on the board. Eight write-in votes were cast.

In the Village of Williams Bay, incumbent Trustees James P. D'Alessandro and George Vlach competed against challengers Steven Russell and Jack F. Jones in a four-way race for the three seats up for election on the April 4 ballot.

Incumbent Williams Bay Trustee Matt Stanek declined to run for re-election.

Earning two-year terms on the Williams Bay Village Board were D'Alessandro, 761; George Vlach, 715; and Steven Russell, 699. Jones fell short in his bid for a board seat with 386 votes. There were 30 write-in votes cast.

Incumbent Williams Bay Municipal Judge Donald F. Robison was re-elected to a two-year term, outpolling challenger Colin Doerge by a 614-412 margin. There were five write-in votes cast.

In a contested race for the one seat up for election on the Geneva Joint 4 School District Board of Education (Woods School), incumbent Board President Eric Chapman easily held off challenger Qual Le by a 208-76 margin.

Uncontested town races

Bloomfield Town Chair (1 seat) - Sue Leedle, 247; Write-in, 5.

Bloomfield Town Supervisor 1 (1 seat) - Tom Sullivan, 249; Write-in, 2.

Bloomfield Town Supervisor 2 (1 seat) - Frank Oudin, 242; Write-in, 2.

Geneva Town Chair (1 seat) - Joseph F. Kopecky, 1,268; Write-in, 36.

Geneva Town Supervisor 1 (1 seat) - Jeff Monroe, 1,257; Write-in, 16.

Linn Municipal Judge (1 seat) - Peter King, 613; Write-in, 6.

Linn Town Chair (1 seat) - James Weiss, 623; Write-in, 19.

Linn Town Clerk (1 seat) - Alyson Morris, 664; Write-in, 3.

Linn Town Supervisor 1 (1 seat) - Maureen Zimmerman, 612; Write-in, 8.

Lyons Town Chair (1 seat) - Kevin Batz, 862; Write-in, 8.

Lyons Town Clerk (1 seat) - Karla Hill, 915; Write-in, 9.

Lyons Town Supervisor 1 (1 seat) - Monica Schaefer Glowacki, 872; Write-in, 6.

Lyons Town Treasurer (1 seat) - Rhea CSmith, 882; Write-in, 6.

Sharon Town Board Chair (1 seat) - Richard Brandl, 252.

Sharon Town Board Supervisor 1 (1 seat) - Deb Shinkus, 242.

Sharon Town Board Supervisor 2 (1 seat) - Mary DeYoung, 243; Write-in, 1.

Walworth Town Board Chair (1 seat) - David J. Rowbotham, 448; Write-in, 10.

Walworth Town Supervisor 1 (1 seat) - Steve Santeler, 445; Write-in, 5.

Walworth Town Supervisor 2 (1 seat) - William Pearce, 487; Write-in, 6.

Uncontested village races

Bloomfield Village President (1 seat) - Dan Aronson, 663; Write-in, 16.

Bloomfield Village Trustee (2 seats) - Natalie Alvarez, 529; Rita Marcinkus, 495; Write-in, 9.

Fontana Village President (1 seat) - Patrick Kenny, 588; Write-in, 9.

Fontana Village Trustee (3 seats) - Tom McGreevy, 495; John O'Neill, 478; Arvid Petersen, 459; Write-in, 17.

Genoa City Village President (1 seat) - Ken Parker, 442; Write-in, 9.

Walworth Municipal Judge (1 seat) - Charles Pat Hubertz, 589; Write-in, 6.

Walworth Village President (1 seat) - Louise Czaja, 612; Write-in, 20.

Walworth Village Trustee (3 seats) - Kristi Reierson-McWayne, 543; Merik Fell, 474; Lawrence Gums, 467; Write-in, 9.

Williams Bay Village President (1 seat) - William B. Duncan, 1005; Write-in, 12.

Uncontested school board races

Big Foot Union High School Board of Education (Village of Walworth, 1 seat) - Kristi Reierson-McWayne, 2,339; Write-in, 25.

Big Foot Union High School Board of Education (Village of Fontana, 1 seat) - Margaret Labus, 2,346; Write-in, 24.

Fontana Joint 8 School District Board of Education (Towns of Walworth and Delavan, 1 seat) - Nina Reckamp, 683; Write-in, 5.

Genoa City Joint 2 School District Board of Education (Brookwood Schools, 1 seat) - Paul Denecker, 694; Write-in, 7.

Linn Joint 4 School District Board of Education (Traver School, 2 seats) - Daniel Kundert, 184; Andy Schuerr, 134.

Linn Joint 6 School District Board of Education (Reek School, 2 seats) - Bill Pearce, 284; Madelyn Walters, 235; Write-in, 4.

Sharon Joint 11 School District Board of Education (2 seats) - Stacy Gallagher, 363; Kurt Norman, 270; Write-in, 3.

Walworth Joint 4 School District Board of Education (1 seat) - Chad J. Roehl, 953; Write-in, 18.

Williams Bay Board of Education (2 seats) - Karolyn F. Nelson, 1,037; Dr. Patrick Peyer, 1,009; Write-in, 40.

Walworth School operational referendum defeated

Electors in the Walworth Joint 1 School District, encompassing 435-student PreK-8 Walworth Elementary School, defeated a proposed 3-year operating referendum by a 725-479 margin.

The district sought voter approval on the April 4 ballot to levy in excess of state-mandated property tax revenue limits by $1.4 million in 2023-2024, $1.6 million in 2024-2025 and $1.8 million in 2025-2026 to provide additional funding to support student programs and services, additional funding the district said was critical for supporting students and maintaining staffing levels throughout the school in the face of revenue limits, three years of flat per-pupil state funding, four years of falling state aid to the district, a projected $1 million decrease in general fund revenue in the 2023-2024 school year, and sharply-rising costs for a variety of goods and services including transportation, heating, insurance, equipment and supplies.

"We are thankful to our community of voters for taking the time to vote on this referendum," said Walworth Joint 1 School District Administrator Phill Klamm. "I am appreciative to our Board of Education for their leadership during this process and our staff for their tireless efforts in communicating to our community. My heart is heavy tonight as I know what this referendum means for our 2023-2024 staffing. Frankly, the needs of students and families and the demands placed on schools are not adequately supported financially by current state funding. My hope is that our state legislators will come through for our students, families and schools with the upcoming budget. Our mission is to provide the best education for all students and we will continue our planning for the 2023-2024 school year now that the community has decided on this referendum."

What's next for the district with the referendum's defeat?

"From here we have a staff meeting tomorrow and a Board meeting next week," Klamm said. "The administration will continue working on our plans and communication to our stakeholders."

