“No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home.”– Dorothy, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
Be that as it may, it’s still fun to visit that beautiful far-off country — at least for a little while.
The colorful, fantasy world of Oz — from the famed yellow brick road to the beckoning green glow of the shining Emerald City — sprang to dynamic three-dimensional life on April 14-15 as Fontana Elementary School presented its first-ever musical play, “The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition.”
The 90-minute, 15-scene musical play was directed by Adam Smith, music teacher and choir director at Grades 4K-8 Fontana Elementary School (Fontana Joint 8 School District). Assisting Smith with the production were assistant director Nikki Christensen, school social worker, and stage manager Chrissy Bagby, band teacher.
“The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition” is a young performers edition stage adaptation of the classic 1939 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) fantasy-adventure motion picture “The Wizard of Oz,” specially tailored for elementary and middle school-aged actors with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg.
The film “The Wizard of Oz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, premiered at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Aug. 15, 1939. A live stage adaptation of the film, presented by The Royal Shakespeare Company, premiered in London on Dec. 17, 1987. With background music by Herbert Stothart, dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard and orchestration by Larry Wilcox, the youth edition was adapted for The Royal Shakespeare Company by John Kane.
Show-goers at the two Fontana Elementary performances of “The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition” on April 14-15 joined Dorothy and her loyal canine companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home to Kansas.
Along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad) and befriends three unique characters — a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a cowardly Lion with no courage. Their journey to happiness — and self-awareness — is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.
Cast members in “The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition” were Gianna Kud, Dorothy; Cameron Cripe, Tin Man and Hickory; Sophia Jackson, Cowardly Lion and Zeke; Jacki Rambatt, Scarecrow and Hunk; Ellie Clausius, Wicked Witch of the West and Miss Almira Gulch; Kinley Robbins, Glinda the Good Witch of the North and Aunt Em; Alex Cudnik, Wizard of Oz and Professor Marvel; Addison Bares, Toto; Roman Vilona, Uncle Henry, Emerald City Doorman and Guard; and Millie Ferretti, Oz Mayor and Nikko, the Winged Monkey Leader.
Ensemble cast members were Cassidy Vilona, Tessa Brown, Halyn Hohisel, Sami Kust, Natalie Petersen, Lily Grant, Eve Hachmeister, Batcheline Bauer and Ava Combs.
Stage crew members were Frances Counter, Alex Reckamp, Emme Nyman, Kendall Cubert, Aubrey Kud, Olive Miller, Zach Preussing, Ashly Huerta, Miley Quarzenski, Easton Gregory and Greta Mereness.
“We began rehearsing at the end of January.,” Smith recalled. “The cast and crew really learned that putting on a show is a group effort and that each person, no matter the role, is important. They learned this when people were missing from rehearsal due to being sick or other things, and how it made practicing that much harder. In the end, they all worked hard together and put on amazing performances both nights. Their strengths were that most of the cast memorized their lines and places fairly quickly, which allowed me to work more with them on getting the story across with emotion and passion. They really made such tremendous growth, starting from most of them not ever being in a show before and having to learn how it all works alongside learning the actual show.”
Smith was pleased with the progression of Fontana Elementary’s inaugural musical from the first rehearsal to the final live performance curtain call.
“It really was such a joy to watch the cast and crew go from the excitement of starting to work on the show, to the sometimes frustration at things that were hard, and then back to the excitement of it all coming together and truly having fun putting on a show for an audience,” he said. “The audience turnout was around at least 150 people per night, making it a good-sized audience for our gym seating arrangement. It was really an overall great success for all of the people involved, including those of us directing the show as, for us, it was a first as well.”
Extra-curricular offerings like drama, Smith said, are an important part of providing students with a well-rounded educational experience, beneficial to students socially, developmentally and academically.
“I think that it is really important for students to try many things, not only to find what they are interested in for their future, but also to learn many different life skills that come with extra-curriculars. Things like teamwork and supporting one another in a group. Using your own strengths to help others when maybe it doesn’t come as easy to them. It also gives them a new perspective on their peers around them. They may see the student that struggles in a certain subject in a whole new light when they see them really succeed in another activity such as theatre, music or a sport. They might even find a way to help a peer by using something the peer is good at to help make a connection that helps their peer better understand something they may have been struggling with.”
“The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition” was presented at Fontana Elementary by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.
Tired of the dreary life on her guardian aunt and uncle’s farm on the “Tornado Alley” 1931 Kansas prairie, heroic and sweet-tempered orphan girl Dorothy Gale dreams for a brighter and livelier world “somewhere, over the rainbow” in the opening scene of Fontana Elementary School’s April 14-15 production of “The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition.” Eventually, young Dorothy discovers “there’s no place like home.”
“I’ll get you my pretty, and your little dog, too!” — In the dark and spooky haunted forest near her castle, the Wicked Witch of the West (Millie Ferretti) threatens Scarecrow (Jacki Rambatt) and Dorothy (Gianna Kud) as they make their way along the yellow brick road through the Land of Oz to see The Wizard at Emerald City.
Nearing the end of their long and perilous journey along the yellow brick road, having vanquished the broom-riding Wicked Witch of the West, lost Kansan Dorothy (second from left, Gianna Kud), Cowardly Lion (left, Sophia Jackson), Scarecrow (second from right, Jacki Rambatt) and Tin Man (right, Cameron Cripe) arrive at Emerald City to see the wonderful Wizard of Oz in the hopes of making their respective dreams come true.
“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain” — Seated in the Emerald City, the highly venerated “Wizard of Oz“ (Alex Cudnik), ruler of the Land of Oz, turns out to be a rather ordinary man, a conman and circus magician from Omaha, Neb. who has been using elaborate magic tricks, props and special effects to remake himself as the “Great of Powerful Oz.”
Beautiful and graceful Glinda (Kinley Robbins), the Good Witch of the North, helps guide Dorothy Gale once she arrives in the Land of Oz. Said Glinda of Dorothy’s desire to return to Kansas from Oz, “You’ve always had the power my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself.”
Following the trauma of a tornado that struck her family’s Kansas farmstead, Dorothy (seated on bed at right, Gianna Kud) awakens, surrounded by concerned family and friends in the closing scene from Fontana Elementary School’s April 14-15 run of “The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition.” Dorothy puzzles whether her visit to the magical Land of Oz was a just a fevered dream, or was it indeed a surreal real life adventure? Pictured, from left, are Uncle Henry (standing, Roman Vilona), Aunt Em (seated at left on bed, Kinley Robbins), Hunk (Jacki Rambatt), Zeke (Sophia Jackson), Professor Marvel (Alex Cudnik) and Hickory (Cameron Cripe).
The Mayor of Oz (Millie Ferretti) provides a welcome to new visitor Dorothy Gale (not pictured, Gianna Kud) upon her arrival in the Land of Oz in the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of “Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition.”
As lost Kansan Dorothy Gale (right, Gianna Kud) travels the yellow brick road through the Land of Oz, she meets and makes several traveling companion friends along the way, including Scarecrow (left, Jacki Rambatt) and Tin Man (center, Cameron Cripe).
The "Jitterbug," a musical number that was cut from MGM's 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," is sometimes used in stage productions such "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition," seen staged here at Fontana Elementary School on April 14-15. The Jitterbugs — (from left) Kinley Robbins, Millie Ferretti, Lily Grant and Natalie Petersen — are used by the Wicked Witch of the West to attack Dorothy Gale and her companions at they approach her castle, just before the winged monkeys swoop in to capture Dorothy. The bites of the mosquito-like Jitterbugs cause their victims to break into a frenetic dance.
Working hard on their hardscrabble "Tornado Alley" Kansas farm during the Great Depression and drought-stricken Dust Bowl era in 1931, farmers Uncle Henry (Roman Vilona) and Aunt Em (Kinley Robbins) also serve as guardians for their orphan niece Dorothy Gale (not pictured) in the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition."
Looking to both rescue her beloved dog Toto and also escape her dreamy life on her aunt and uncle's Kansas farm, young heroine Dorothy Gale (right, Gianna Kud) consults with psychic reader Professor Marvel (left, Alex Kudnik) in the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition."
As sand in the hourglass runs out. things look bleaks for imprisoned young heroine Dorothy Gale (Gianna Kud) as she awaits an ignominious end in the castle dungeon of the Wicked Witch of the West during the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition."
After her many and sometimes harrowing adventures in the magical Land of Oz, young heroine Dorothy Gale (Gianna Kud) discovers that home back in Kansas is where the heart is as she clicks the heels of her ruby shoes three times and prepares to leave Oz's shining Emerald City: "There's no place like home, there's no place like home, there's no place like home!"
Strict, antagonizing neighbor Miss Almira Gulch (Ellie Clausius) arrives by bike at the Kansas farm of Uncle Henry and Aunt Em to take away orphan niece Dorothy Gale's dog, Toto, and have him destroyed. Gulch, who had hit Toto with a rake, arrives at the farm and lies that Toto bit her, announcing that she got the sheriff to give her an order to have Toto put down. Taking Toto away in a basket on her bike, Toto escapes from Gulch and runs back to Dorothy. Realizing Gulch will return for him, Dorothy and Toto run away from the farm and get swept up in a tornado, which whisks them away to the strange and magical Land of Oz, where they encounter Gulch's doppelganger, the nefarious Wicked Witch of the West, also played by Clausius.