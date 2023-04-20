“No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home.” – Dorothy, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Be that as it may, it’s still fun to visit that beautiful far-off country — at least for a little while.

The colorful, fantasy world of Oz — from the famed yellow brick road to the beckoning green glow of the shining Emerald City — sprang to dynamic three-dimensional life on April 14-15 as Fontana Elementary School presented its first-ever musical play, “The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition.”

The 90-minute, 15-scene musical play was directed by Adam Smith, music teacher and choir director at Grades 4K-8 Fontana Elementary School (Fontana Joint 8 School District). Assisting Smith with the production were assistant director Nikki Christensen, school social worker, and stage manager Chrissy Bagby, band teacher.

“The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition” is a young performers edition stage adaptation of the classic 1939 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) fantasy-adventure motion picture “The Wizard of Oz,” specially tailored for elementary and middle school-aged actors with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg.

The film “The Wizard of Oz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, premiered at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Aug. 15, 1939. A live stage adaptation of the film, presented by The Royal Shakespeare Company, premiered in London on Dec. 17, 1987. With background music by Herbert Stothart, dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard and orchestration by Larry Wilcox, the youth edition was adapted for The Royal Shakespeare Company by John Kane.

Show-goers at the two Fontana Elementary performances of “The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition” on April 14-15 joined Dorothy and her loyal canine companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home to Kansas.

Along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad) and befriends three unique characters — a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a cowardly Lion with no courage. Their journey to happiness — and self-awareness — is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.

Cast members in “The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition” were Gianna Kud, Dorothy; Cameron Cripe, Tin Man and Hickory; Sophia Jackson, Cowardly Lion and Zeke; Jacki Rambatt, Scarecrow and Hunk; Ellie Clausius, Wicked Witch of the West and Miss Almira Gulch; Kinley Robbins, Glinda the Good Witch of the North and Aunt Em; Alex Cudnik, Wizard of Oz and Professor Marvel; Addison Bares, Toto; Roman Vilona, Uncle Henry, Emerald City Doorman and Guard; and Millie Ferretti, Oz Mayor and Nikko, the Winged Monkey Leader.

Ensemble cast members were Cassidy Vilona, Tessa Brown, Halyn Hohisel, Sami Kust, Natalie Petersen, Lily Grant, Eve Hachmeister, Batcheline Bauer and Ava Combs.

Stage crew members were Frances Counter, Alex Reckamp, Emme Nyman, Kendall Cubert, Aubrey Kud, Olive Miller, Zach Preussing, Ashly Huerta, Miley Quarzenski, Easton Gregory and Greta Mereness.

“We began rehearsing at the end of January.,” Smith recalled. “The cast and crew really learned that putting on a show is a group effort and that each person, no matter the role, is important. They learned this when people were missing from rehearsal due to being sick or other things, and how it made practicing that much harder. In the end, they all worked hard together and put on amazing performances both nights. Their strengths were that most of the cast memorized their lines and places fairly quickly, which allowed me to work more with them on getting the story across with emotion and passion. They really made such tremendous growth, starting from most of them not ever being in a show before and having to learn how it all works alongside learning the actual show.”

Smith was pleased with the progression of Fontana Elementary’s inaugural musical from the first rehearsal to the final live performance curtain call.

“It really was such a joy to watch the cast and crew go from the excitement of starting to work on the show, to the sometimes frustration at things that were hard, and then back to the excitement of it all coming together and truly having fun putting on a show for an audience,” he said. “The audience turnout was around at least 150 people per night, making it a good-sized audience for our gym seating arrangement. It was really an overall great success for all of the people involved, including those of us directing the show as, for us, it was a first as well.”

Extra-curricular offerings like drama, Smith said, are an important part of providing students with a well-rounded educational experience, beneficial to students socially, developmentally and academically.

“I think that it is really important for students to try many things, not only to find what they are interested in for their future, but also to learn many different life skills that come with extra-curriculars. Things like teamwork and supporting one another in a group. Using your own strengths to help others when maybe it doesn’t come as easy to them. It also gives them a new perspective on their peers around them. They may see the student that struggles in a certain subject in a whole new light when they see them really succeed in another activity such as theatre, music or a sport. They might even find a way to help a peer by using something the peer is good at to help make a connection that helps their peer better understand something they may have been struggling with.”

“The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition” was presented at Fontana Elementary by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

