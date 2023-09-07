Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
