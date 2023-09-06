Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.