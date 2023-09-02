The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The f…