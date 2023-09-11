Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
