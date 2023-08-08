Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see su…