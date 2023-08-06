Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.