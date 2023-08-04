The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.