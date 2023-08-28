Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
