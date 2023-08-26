Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
