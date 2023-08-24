Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 113. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.