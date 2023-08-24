Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 113. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 th…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…