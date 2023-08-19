Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
