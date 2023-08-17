Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.