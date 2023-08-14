Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
