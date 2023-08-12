The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rai…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It shou…