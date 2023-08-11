The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It shou…