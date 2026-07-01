Alert Extreme Heat Warning until THU 10:00 PM CDT Jul 1, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT ThursdayWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning. Dangerously hot conditions are expected with heat index values reaching up to 100.Affected Areas:East Central WisconsinSouth Central WisconsinSoutheast WisconsinWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts High temperatures and humidity will create dangerous heat conditions. The warning remains in effect until 10 PM CDT Thursday.Impacts: Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential disruptions to outdoor activities.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus Sun Prairie dive Wagner's Bar is for sale after losing liquor license Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Lake Geneva considers establishing a parks foundation Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Adam Silver stands by 65-game rule, gives update on Kawhi Leonard Aspiration investigation Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.Remain in air-conditioned environments when possible.Avoid direct sunlight and check on vulnerable individuals.Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours.Recognize symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; act quickly.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday Racine and Kenosha Counties experiencing heat wave this week The highest heat index can be expected in the late morning and afternoon. Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT: Stay Cool and Safe Watch Now: Related Video The construction of not one but two interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River The construction of not one but two interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River The construction of not one but two interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River Watch Now: Related Video The construction of not one but two interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River The construction of not one but two interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River The construction of not one but two interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River