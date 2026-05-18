Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 AM CDT May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Early MorningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 55 mph, impacting Northern Walworth, Waukesha, and Eastern Jefferson counties through 7:00 AM CDT.Affected Areas:WaukeshaNew BerlinMenomonee FallsMuskegoPewaukeeSussexElkhornHartlandMukwonagoDelafieldEast TroyWalesOkauchee LakeOconomowocLisbonVernonOttawaMertonDousmanNorth Prairie What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphHail up to half an inch in sizeImpacts: People are also reading… New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Wisconsin State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, tax rebates College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus 'A lot of bigger issues': Big Ten coach rips Wisconsin in preview magazine 3 takeaways from Wisconsin flipping a standout in-state linebacker Fontana student receives first-place award in art contest Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to vegetationSafety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Avoid driving on affected highways: U.S. Highway 12, Interstate 94, and Interstate 43 during the storm.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit Watch Now: Related Video Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit