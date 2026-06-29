Alert Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT WednesdayWhat’s Happening:A dangerously hot weather pattern is persisting through Wednesday, with extreme heat conditions expected during the day and night.Affected Areas:East Central WisconsinSouth Central WisconsinSoutheast WisconsinWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Daytime heat index values up to 106 degrees.Overnight heat index values in the upper 70s.Slightly cooler conditions along Lake Michigan, but still high heat inland. Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential disruption to outdoor activities and events. People are also reading… UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Why Packers' top draft pick says there's 'never enough' off-field work Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Plans presented to demolish downtown Lake Geneva building Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Retail anomaly Johnson’s One Stop thrives in rural Crawford County Natural Grocers opens first Wisconsin store in Lake Geneva Brewers' Wisco Pop-Up event spotlights local businesses, Midwest streetwear culture Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Safety Tips:Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.Remain indoors in air-conditioned spaces when possible.Avoid direct sun exposure and limit outdoor activities to early morning or evening.Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.Monitor for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.Check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 PM CDT Strong Winds and Lightning Possible in Southern Wisconsin This Afternoon Extreme Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: High Heat Index Values Through Tuesday Evening Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Sunsetting State Programs Top stories for June 29, 2026 Top stories for June 29, 2026 Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Sunsetting State Programs Top stories for June 29, 2026 Top stories for June 29, 2026 Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes