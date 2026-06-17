Alert Tornado Warning until WED 9:00 PM CDT Jun 17, 2026 Jun 17, 2026 Updated 54 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tornado Warning for South Central Walworth County ExpiringWhat’s Happening:The tornado warning for south central Walworth County will expire at 9:00 PM CDT as the storm has moved out of the area.What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts No further tornado activity is expected in the region at this time.Safety Tips:Stay informed by monitoring local news and weather updates.Review your emergency plan in case of future warnings.When to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. People are also reading… Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Robert G. Betzer Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Impact of Walworth County tourism hits $1 billion mark Man shoots deputy at Dodge County dog park, then fatally shoots himself, police say Packers offensive lineman confident heading into 3rd year with position change Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Lake Geneva to work with bus company during road project Who will the Bucks take in the NBA Draft? These mock drafts have ideas How did Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby get to 10-0 already? Here's an in-depth look Wisconsin volleyball lands 1st commit of 2028 class with top-20 recruit Crews battle algae bloom in Washington's newly repainted Reflecting Pool This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Top stories for June 17, 2026 Top stories for June 17, 2026 Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Watch Now: Related Video ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Top stories for June 17, 2026 Top stories for June 17, 2026 Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal