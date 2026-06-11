Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:31 PM CDT until THU 6:15 PM CDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Potential Damage in Southeastern WisconsinWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 6:15 PM CDT. A severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 55 mph.Affected Areas:Walworth CountySoutheastern Rock CountyKey locations include Beloit, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mph.Potential for radar-indicated hail, less than 0.75 inches in size. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees.Power outages and travel disruptions are likely. People are also reading… Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Yerkes Observatory receives $700,000 grant from the state State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships Robert G. Betzer Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Lake Geneva to work with engineering firm on Hillmoor trail project Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Highway 50 project informational meeting set for June 10 Chicago Bears to leave Illinois for Indiana Complaints filed against Lake Geneva mayor dismissed Taking a stroll to help shape downtown Lake Geneva’s future Which Brewers are on the all-star ballot, and who has the best shot? Farewell to the McClain Center, built and demolished out of Wisconsin falling behind peers Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Trump, campaigning for Republicans in Wisconsin, vows quick end to Iran war Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9:00 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Wisconsin.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until THU 12:30 PM CDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Southeastern Wisconsin Late Morning Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Recusal Rules US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Top stories for June 11, 2026 Top stories for June 11, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Recusal Rules US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Top stories for June 11, 2026 Top stories for June 11, 2026