Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 4:45 PM CDT Jun 8, 2026 Jun 8, 2026 Updated 16 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of Wisconsin This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to impact Walworth, southwestern Racine, and western Kenosha counties through 4:45 PM CDT. These storms are moving north at 25 mph.Affected Areas:ElkhornDelavanLake GenevaEast TroyPaddock LakeWilliams BayCamp LakeTwin LakesWheatlandGenoa CityWalworthSilver LakeFontana-On-Geneva LakeSharonDarienPowers LakeBrowns LakeComoPell LakeBohners Lake This includes segments of U.S. Highway 12 and Interstate 43.What to Expect: People are also reading… State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships Complaints filed against Lake Geneva mayor dismissed Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Yerkes Observatory receives $700,000 grant from the state Lake Geneva takes first step in acquiring site for public safety building How this transfer forward can make Wisconsin men's basketball more effective on the interior Lake Geneva will ask state to help pay for costs related to Highway 50/Main Street project Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Chicago Bears to leave Illinois for Indiana Natural Grocers to open in Lake Geneva on June 10 Blackfeet doctor accuses clinic of harming patients with tens of thousands of pain pills Real estate company to open office in downtown Lake Geneva Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Taking a stroll to help shape downtown Lake Geneva’s future Farewell to the McClain Center, built and demolished out of Wisconsin falling behind peers Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mph.Storms moving north at 25 mph.Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked down.Unsecured objects may be blown around.Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for June 9, 2026 Michael Johnson on why he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson on why he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson on why he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson on why he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for June 9, 2026 Michael Johnson on why he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson on why he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson on why he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson on why he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers