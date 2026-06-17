Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 8:45 PM CDT Jun 17, 2026 Jun 17, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with 60 mph Winds Threaten Walworth and Rock CountiesWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:45 PM CDT for Walworth and Rock Counties. Thunderstorms are moving east at 55 mph.Affected Areas:JanesvilleBeloitWhitewaterElkhornDelavanLake GenevaMiltonEdgertonEvansvilleEast TroyWilliams BayGenoa CityWalworthClintonFontana-On-Geneva LakeSharonDarienComoPell LakePotter Lake What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mph.Radar indicates possible hail less than 0.75 inches.Potential for tornado development. People are also reading… Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Robert G. Betzer Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Impact of Walworth County tourism hits $1 billion mark Man shoots deputy at Dodge County dog park, then fatally shoots himself, police say Packers offensive lineman confident heading into 3rd year with position change Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Lake Geneva to work with bus company during road project Who will the Bucks take in the NBA Draft? These mock drafts have ideas How did Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby get to 10-0 already? Here's an in-depth look Wisconsin volleyball lands 1st commit of 2028 class with top-20 recruit Crews battle algae bloom in Washington's newly repainted Reflecting Pool Impacts:Damage to roofs, siding, and trees.Possible power outages.Travel disruptions due to debris.Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.Stay alert for possible tornadoes. Seek shelter in a basement or small central room if a tornado is spotted.Avoid windows and secure outdoor objects.When to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Top stories for June 17, 2026 Top stories for June 17, 2026 Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Watch Now: Related Video ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Top stories for June 17, 2026 Top stories for June 17, 2026 Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal