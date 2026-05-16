Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:15 AM CDT May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gusty Winds Following Departing Thunderstorms This EveningWhat’s Happening:Gusty winds are expected over the next few hours as showers and thunderstorms move out of the area. These winds are not anticipated to last long but could be strong.What to Expect:Wind gusts could briefly reach 40-50 mph.Winds will diminish as we approach the predawn hours. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Potential for minor tree damage and scattered power outages.Hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. Safety Tips:Secure outdoor objects that could be blown away.Exercise caution when driving, particularly in open areas. People are also reading… New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn Wisconsin State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, tax rebates 'A lot of bigger issues': Big Ten coach rips Wisconsin in preview magazine 3 takeaways from Wisconsin flipping a standout in-state linebacker Gov. Tony Evers, Republican leaders agree to $1.8 billion deal on school funding, tax rebates She narrowly survived hantavirus 30 years ago. Here’s what it was like. Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Meet one of the vendors at the Junction Ridge Farmers Market in Madison Top stories for May 15, 2026 Top stories for May 15, 2026 No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Watch Now: Related Video Meet one of the vendors at the Junction Ridge Farmers Market in Madison Top stories for May 15, 2026 Top stories for May 15, 2026 No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now