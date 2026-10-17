Alert Freeze Warning until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Oct 17, 2026 Oct 17, 2026 Updated 32 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freeze Warning in Effect Until 9 AM CDT: Protect Plants and PlumbingWhat’s Happening:A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected.Affected Areas:Portions of east central WisconsinSouth central WisconsinSoutheast WisconsinWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Temperatures will drop to as low as 28 degrees, leading to frost and freeze conditions.Impacts:Potential damage to crops and sensitive vegetationPossible damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing Safety Tips: People are also reading… New parking signs installed throughout downtown Lake Geneva Illinois apple orchard opens market store in Walworth Phil Hands cartoon: What's allowed to be higher than the Capitol in Madison? UW-Madison offers mental health resources after off-campus death Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips 3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's exhibition win over UW-Green Bay Week 9 high school football scores Lake Geneva city attorney could become appointed position Geneva Lake Arts Foundation assists with Holiday Home Camp project UW-Madison offers mental health resources after off-campus death Are banks, stock market, USPS closed today for Columbus Day? Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools 5 Simple Steps to Prepare Before Disaster Strikes Lake Geneva Rotary Club to participate in World's Largest Polio Walk Cover or bring inside any tender plants.Insulate or drain outdoor plumbing to prevent damage.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Freeze Warning in Effect Until 9 AM CDT Saturday Watch Now: Related Video Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Top stories for Oct. 16, 2016 Top stories for Oct. 16, 2016 Racine Public Library Racine Public Library Watch Now: Related Video Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Top stories for Oct. 16, 2016 Top stories for Oct. 16, 2016 Racine Public Library Racine Public Library