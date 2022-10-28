Walworth County to present suicide prevention workshop

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services and Elkhorn Area School District will host What We Know & Don’t Know about Youth Suicide, a community conversation with Hope Squad Founder Dr. Gregory Hudnall, 7 p.m., Nov. 1 at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St. in Elkhorn. All community members are invited to attend this presentation.

Dr. Hudnall, a former high school principal and associate superintendent, will share the latest research concerning youth suicide.

His presentation focuses on what we know about kids trying to take their lives by suicide. He shares personal experiences from his expertise as a first responder and team leader of a state-wide crisis team that has responded to over twenty-five youth suicides, including the death of a fourth grader on a school campus.

Hope Squad is a school-based, peer-to-peer suicide prevention program for young children and adolescents that is part of a community-wide effort to support the mental health and well-being of school-aged children.

Hope Squads, which are in over 1,100 schools throughout the United States and Canada, prevent youth suicide through education, training and peer intervention.

Walworth County DHHS began collaborating with Hope Squad in 2021.

To date, DHHS has implemented 20 Hope Squads in districts across the county and continues to look for opportunities to expand its reach.

For more information about Hope Squad visit www.hopesquad.com. For more information regarding the local implementation of Hope Squad contact Walworth County Public Health at 262-741-3200 or walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us.