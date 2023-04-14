The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center will offer the AARP Driver Safety Class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 24 at the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn.

The class is a refresher on driving techniques and rules of the road and also provides a method for seniors to evaluate their driving and make necessary changes to remain safe.

In addition, most insurance companies offer a discount for up to three years for completion of the course. The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.

For more information or to register for the program, contact Chetney Blaszczyk RDN, CD at 262-741-3309.