Walworth County Health & Human Services, in collaboration with Tree House Child and Family Center, will be hosting Healthy Mom, Happy Baby classes.

The Healthy Mom, Happy Baby group is open to pregnant women and new moms under the age of 21 and their support person. The group meets weekly for six consecutive weeks.

The group is designed to help young parents learn more about raising a child and to increase their knowledge about safety interventions, community resources, and building a support network with other young parents.

In addition, participants will learn about the basics of parenthood including stress management, car seats, infant development and breastfeeding.

Free snacks, baby items and gas cards are provided to participants at each session. Transportation can be made available for people who need assistance and school credit may be available to students who participate.

There will be two sessions held during the year.

The first session will run every Wednesday from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 8 through March 15.

The second session will run every Wednesday from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., May 3 through June 7.

All classes are held at Walworth County Health & Human Services, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn.

To register for the class visit https://bit.ly/3AVt844, email walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us, or call 262-741-3200.