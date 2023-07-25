Water lovers of all ages are invited to join the statewide search for aquatic invasive species Aug. 19, for AIS Snapshot Day.

Volunteers will have a choice to register at one of over 20 event locations hosted by local conservation groups, including Walworth County’s Land Use & Resource Management Dept., which will host its own Snapshot Day event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 19.

Participants will meet at Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St. in Elkhorn, for a brief training before heading out to a handful of locations throughout the county on the hunt for AIS.

“AIS Snapshot Day is a great opportunity for residents to get involved in protecting their local waterways,” Walworth County Land Use & Resource Management Deputy Director Mandy Bonneville said in a press release. “The success of this event truly depends on volunteers; we hope Walworth County residents will join us on Aug. 19.”

Coordinated in partnership with UW-Madison Division of Extension, UW-Stevens Point Extension Lakes, River Alliance of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Snapshot Day is entering its 10th successful year. Information collected during the event will be provided to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to inform and guide monitoring and response efforts.

“Projects like AIS Snapshot Day are a fun and simple way for volunteers to get engaged and for the local site leaders and DNR to collaborate,” Maureen Ferry, DNR AIS Monitoring coordinator, said. “DNR has a long list of sites with suspected but unverified AIS that AIS Snapshot Day monitoring targets. This increases the chances of volunteers finding a species. Plus, each year, we make new detections.”

Last year over 150 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to monitor more than 234 sites across the state making for a fun and safe event.

This is a free event. Recommended for ages 8 years and older, minors must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit https://wateractionvolunteers.org/event-page/aquatic-invasive-species-snapshot-day-2023. To register, complete the form at https://forms.gle/D1rRbDSUVKXpdXoF8. Advance registration is requested to help site leaders build monitoring plans.