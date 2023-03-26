The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center is seeking applications on behalf of the Walworth County administrator for a citizen appointment to represent residents 60 years or older and adults with disabilities on the Aging and Disability Resource Center Governing Board.

The ADRC in Walworth County provides information on a broad range of programs and services, helps people understand the various long-term care options available to them, assists people in applying for programs and benefits, and serves as the access point for publicly funded long-term care.

ADRC governing board members represent the needs, concerns and well-being of older adults and adults with disabilities in Walworth County.

Applicants must reside in Walworth County. Appointments are for a three-year term.

Notice of interest to serve as a citizen representative applications are available upon request from the ADRC by calling 262-741-3400.

An application may also be obtained by emailing Randy Kohl, division manager, at rkohl@co.walworth.wi.us, or downloading at www.co.walworth.wi.us/532/Citizen-Committee-Members.

The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m., April 21.

Applications must be submitted to the ADRC, Attention Randy Kohl, 1910 County Road NN, P.O. Box 1005, Elkhorn, Wisconsin 53121, or by sending an email message to rkohl@co.walworth.wi.us.