The Walworth County Register of Deeds recently became aware of potentially fraudulent home warranty solicitations sent to some Walworth County residents by first-class mail.

The unsolicited advertisements request an immediate response to “County Deed Records” and appear to be official correspondence from the Walworth County Register of Deeds. The letters may also include the name of the resident’s mortgage lender and a photo of the resident’s home.

“These letters were not sent by the Walworth County Register of Deeds office, and the Register of Deeds will never send home warranty solicitations or notices,” Walworth County Register of Deeds Michele Jacobs said in a press release. “Please do not respond to these notices, and exercise caution with any unsolicited mail you receive. We also ask that you check with older loved ones, friends, and neighbors, as they are particularly susceptible to scams like this.”

Residents with questions or concerns regarding this mailing are asked to please contact the Walworth County Register of Deeds office at 262-741-4233.

The Walworth County Register of Deeds launched a new Land Notification Alerts service in February 2023.

This free service is available to all Walworth County property owners.

The Land Notification Alerts system alerts property owners when documents are recorded against their personal name or business.

Each time an alert is triggered, an email is sent providing an update on any activity. Property owners are contacted only when a record with the name they registered is recorded on an official document.

To sign up for the free Land Notification Alerts service, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/228/Register-of-Deeds.