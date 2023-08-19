Walworth County Treasurer Valerie Etzel announces the sale of county-owned properties.

Sealed bids are invited and will be accepted by the Walworth County Treasurer’s Office, 100 W. Walworth, Room 103, PO Box 1001, Elkhorn, WI 53121, until 10 a.m., Aug. 30.

For more information visit the Walworth County website at www.co.walworth.wi.us and under the Treasurer’s Department page click on "Treasurer In Rem Tax Foreclosures" for instructions, a complete property listing, and official bid form.

Properties are located in the city of Elkhorn; towns of Bloomfield, Delavan, Geneva, LaGrange, Spring Prairie, Sugar Creek, Troy, and Whitewater; villages of Bloomfield, Darien, Genoa City, and Williams Bay; cities of Delavan, Elkhorn, and Lake Geneva.

For more information, call 262-741-4251 or send an email message to treasurer@co.walworth.wi.us.