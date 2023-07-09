This July, Walworth County Division of Public Health is offering well water test kits at a discount.

Residents are encouraged to test their water annually for contaminants, such as bacteria, to ensure they have safe drinking water.

Walworth County offers testing for four different contaminants, including bacteria, nitrate, arsenic and lead.

Throughout July, residents can purchase test kits for $10 per test— which is half the usual cost. The at-home test kits can be picked up or dropped off at Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services or any of the participating town halls listed below.

Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services: Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City of Whitewater Town Hall: July 5, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Town of Bloomfield Town Hall: July 6, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Town of Spring Prairie Town Hall: July 26, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Village/Town of East Troy Town Hall: July 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Only checks will be accepted as a form of payment at the town halls. Cash or check are accepted at Health and Human Services.

Testing private well water is simple to do. Follow the instructions provided in the sample kit and then return the bottles to Walworth County Health and Human Services, or any of the participating town halls, within 30 hours of taking the test.

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services is located at 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn.

Visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/430/Well-Water-Testing for water laboratory hours or call 262-741-3200 for more information.