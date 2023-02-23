Walworth County will host a warming center tonight for residents whose homes remain without power after Wednesday's ice storm.

The warming center will be located at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 Highway NN in Elkhorn.

The warming center will be available from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office will provide security during this time to ensure the safety of all visitors. The center is intended to be a place for residents without power to warm up or charge phones.

Residents are asked to bring their own phone chargers.

The warming center is being offered in cooperation with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Walworth County Health and Human Services, and Walworth County Administration.