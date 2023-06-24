The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center is offering the Mind over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder program, a community-based program that has been proven to improve bladder symptoms for 71% of participants and bowel symptoms for over 55%.

In three, two-hour sessions, held every other week for one month, Mind over Matter gives participants strategies for reducing incontinence.

The workshop engages women to work together to set and meet personalized goals and is led by a trained female facilitator.

The workshop is designed specifically for people who are age 50 or older, live independently, have experienced bladder/bowel issues, or are interested in preventing them. Participants can expect to leave with an understanding of how muscles work and exercises that can reduce incontinence.

Mind over Matter will be held at Seniors in the Park at the Starin Park Community Building, 504 W. Starin Road in Whitewater.

The classes are hosted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every other Monday, July 10 through Aug. 7. The workshop has a suggested contribution of $10.

For more information or to register for the program, contact Chetney Blaszczyk RDN, CD at 262-741-3309.