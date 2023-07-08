Diabetes management program offered

People with diabetes or pre-diabetes can improve their health by joining a Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County.

In six weekly sessions, Healthy Living with Diabetes gives participants strategies for managing diabetes including techniques to deal with symptoms and information about healthy eating, appropriate use of medication, exercise, and working effectively with health care providers. Participants learn to make realistic, achievable action plans, share their experiences, and help each other solve problems.

Healthy Living with Diabetes will be held in the Kettle Moraine Trail Room from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 3 to Sept. 7 at Walworth County Health and Human Services, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn. The workshop has a suggested contribution of $10.

For more information or to register for the program, contact Chetney Blaszczyk RDN, CD at 262-741-3309.