Walworth County Health Department revises hours for COVID booster clinic

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services has updated the hours for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic for Oct. 13:

The clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 13. Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins will be accepted. People can register by visiting https://walcoph-updatedbooster.timetap.com/ or calling 262-741-3400.

The clinic will be held at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn.

Vaccinations are free, and no ID or insurance is required. Interpreters will be available. Attendees must bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards or copies of their Wisconsin Immunization Registry records.

The updated Pfizer vaccine booster is available to ages 12 and older who received their second dose of their primary series or their last booster at least two months ago. Eligible individuals may receive the Pfizer booster regardless of whether their primary series or most recent dose was the Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Updated COVID-19 boosters are also widely available at local pharmacies. Visit www.vaccines.gov to schedule an appointment near you. Residents are also encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider about receiving their updated COVID-19 booster at the same time as their annual flu shot.

Questions may be directed to the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services by calling 262-741-3200. Additional information is available by visiting www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/Vaccine-Information.