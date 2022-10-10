Walworth County health department offers COVID booster vaccine clinics

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services will administer the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine at an upcoming clinic:

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, vaccines will be administered by appointment only. Registration is online at https://walcoph-updatedbooster.timetap.com/ or by phone, at 262-741-3400.

The clinic will be held at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn. Vaccinations are free, and no identification or insurance is required. Interpreters will be available. Attendees must bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards or copies of their Wisconsin Immunization Registry records.

The updated Pfizer vaccine booster is available to ages 12 and older who received their second dose of their primary series or their last booster at least two months ago. Eligible individuals may receive the Pfizer booster regardless of whether their primary series or most recent dose was the Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Updated COVID-19 boosters are also available at local pharmacies. Visir www.vaccines.gov to schedule an appointment near you. Residents are also encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider about receiving their updated COVID-19 booster at the same time as their annual flu shot.

For more information, contact the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services at 262-741-3200. Additional information is available by visiting www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/Vaccine-Information.