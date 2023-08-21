The Walworth County Fairest of the Fair program has announced five candidates who have applied to become the next Walworth County Fairest of the Fair.

This year's candidates include Sydney Bender, Katie Doane, Bobbie Neal, Leslie Reinke, and Josie Vance.

The 2024 Fairest will be named at the Fairest of the Fair Finals at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 30th at the Park Stage during the 174th Walworth County Fair.

The Fairest of the Fair serves as the official ambassador for the Walworth County Fair, representing and promoting the Fair at events throughout Walworth County and beyond while also participating in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs competition.

Let’s meet the Candidates:

Sydney Bender is a Junior at UW-River Falls studying agricultural education. Bender’s involvement in the Walworth County Fair began with the Big Foot Pioneers and has continued on through the Big Foot FFA. During Bender’s time as a junior exhibitor, she participated in the swine, foods, home environment and photography projects. Throughout high school Bender was heavily involved in FFA at the local, state and national level, serving as both a local and state FFA officer.

Katie Doane was born and raised in Lake Geneva and is an upcoming Sophomore at Carroll University, majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Political Science. Doane is hoping to someday work in administration locally or in educational policy. Doane’s involvement with the Walworth County Fair includes the 4-H Dog Project, as well as many other 4-H activities, including the role of Junior Director at 4-H Camp this year.

Bobbie Neal has been heavily involved in the Walworth County Fair since she was 8 years old, showing through 4H/ FFA everything from goats, rabbits, poultry, swine, cattle, open horse, shooting sports, photography, crocheting, and dogs. Neal credits her parents, Jeanne and Ken Neal her biggest supporters. Neal grew up working on farms is now employed at Snug Harbor while learning how to weld. Her future goals include having her own farm to teach people about agriculture.

Leslie Reinke is a Senior at Blackhawk Technical College studying Agribusiness, Science, and Technology. Reinke has always loved going to the fair but I didn't start showing until high school when she started raising hogs, and now enters photography, beef cattle, and also helps out in the swine barn.

Josie Vance is from Elkhorn and graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 2020. Vance is a dental assistant going to school to become a dental hygienist. Growing up, Vance was active in FFA and 4-H. She showed beef cattle, goats, art projects, and did cooking entries. Vance says her favorite thing about the fair is going to all the livestock shows and watching all the hard work the exhibitors put in pay off.

