Walworth County Fair wraps up successful 2022 run

The 173rd annual Walworth County Fair has left Walworth County Fairgrounds General Manager Larry Gaffey at a loss for words.

“I can’t find the words .... to express how wonderful an experience that ended up being,” Gaffey said, when looking back at the Aug. 31-Sept. 5 run of the 2022 fair on Sept. 6.

Eventually, a speechless Gaffey came up with “phenomenal.”

“The attendance was better than last year, so it was a good fair,” Gaffney said of the crowds that flocked to the nearly 100-acre fairgrounds in county seat Elkhorn, the fair’s home base since 1855. “It was a phenomenal response from the Walworth County community.”

The fair, founded at East Troy in 1849, is billed as “The Big One,” the largest county fair in Wisconsin, drawing an estimated 140,000 attendees annually.

Earlier this summer, the Walworth County Fair sent out a press release indicating that it would no longer be announcing attendance numbers for the fair, citing a variety of attendance-impacting factors beyond its control, most notably the weather.

“It’s kind of a poor way to measure the success of the fair,” Gaffney said. “We’re so weather-dependent. It makes sense to measure success by things that the board, staff and superintendents can control.”

And on those things, the 2022 Walworth County Fair hit a home run, or perhaps more accurately, brought home a blue ribbon.

Gaffney said he and the fair board have been overwhelmed by the positive comments that continue to roll in about the 2022 fair, which operated under a “Bee Happy” theme.

“The overall satisfaction of the exhibitors, the kids that showed at the fair, the carnival company, the food vendors, was a phenomenal response,” he said. “Everyone thought that the fair went beautifully. The more I think about it, I just start tearing up. The stories are starting to pour in. Did you know this? Did you know that? It’s, like, wow! For me and all the board members, it’s been such an emotional day, and yesterday was too, because of the gratitude and stuff from the community, the exhibitors, the vendors. You start hearing stories, and this year just seems to be at a much higher level.”

Walworth County Fair: Allen Davenport of Sharon clips his Holstein heifer for show Supporting youth agriculture education is among the main missions of the Elkhorn-based Walworth County Fair. Here, Allen Davenport of Sharon c…

Youth centered

The level of participation by youth in Walworth County and beyond is unmatched by any county fair in Wisconsin, it’s not even close. This community as a group, meaning the county, they’re so dedicated to their children and providing opportunities for them to learn. I don’t know anywhere in the world where it can be this high.”

Beyond the attention-grabbing music, fair food, vendors, colorful midway rides and games, and headlining grandstand entertainment running the gamut from tractor and truck pulls, monster trucks and demolition derbies to harness horse races and entertainers like Josh Turner, Halestorm and Foreigner, Gaffney said the heart of the Walworth County Fair is “youth ag education,” built on the foundation of local family farms and a variety of area 4-H clubs and high school Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters.

“Our mission is to provide facilities and opportunities for agricultural education, that’s our number one goal,” Gaffney said. “More and more people are recognizing that all the time.”

Reflective of the “phenomenal support” of ag-minded Walworth County youth, Gaffney said, was the Sept. 2 Meat Animal Sale in the Wiswell Center, that raised a record $980,000 in support of local youth selling their beef steers, sheep and swine to raise funds for the purchase of new animals and growing their college savings funds.

“It grows every year,” Gaffney said of the Meat Animal Sale, which raised around $850,000 last year. “I would attribute that to good business leadership in Walworth County, and also to individuals that are good leaders in this county and have the resources to be able to purchase animals. There was wonderful support for youth ag education.”

Keeping the fair fresh

Not resting on its old standby fan-favorites and past successes, Gaffney said the Walworth County Fair is always open to new ideas.

“We had a few new things that went really well,” he noted.

For the second straight year, Frank’s Piggly Wiggly of Elkhorn and East Troy sponsored its Perfectly Pickled Pucker Bowl at the Fair contest, awarding a $5,000 prize for the best pickled vegetable, including cucumbers, asparagus, beets, peppers, cauliflower, carrots, green beans, mushrooms, squash and more.

Open to generational teams consisting one adult 18 years or older and one youth ages 9-17, the cash prize was awarded in the form of a check solely payable to the youth contest winner.

Tanis Construction, meanwhile, sponsored a Youth Birdhouse Build Off that Gaffey reported drew 39 participating entries and “huge crowds” to North Hall on the fairgrounds, with a $5,000 cash prize awarded to the winner.

A big hit on Youth in Agriculture Day at the fair, Sept. 3, Gaffey said, was the Combines for Kids combine rides on the grandstand race track, born from an idea by fair board director Jacob Polyock, manager at Farm City Elevator, Inc. at Zenda in the Town of Linn.

“He had nine area farmers bring their combines to the fair and they gave rides to kids and families for a couple of hours in the morning during the fair,” Gaffey recalled, noting the event drew large crowds. “We had to cut if off because we had harness racing starting at noon, but the response was overwhelming with people that wanted to have their kids experience a ride in a combine. The generosity of these farmers to bring in this very expensive equipment and take the time to give kids a ride is phenomenal.

Gaffey said Rote Oil, Ltd., of Lake Geneva and Milwaukee, an authorized wholesale supplier of branded Mobil, BP and Citgo fuels, as well as unbranded petroleum products, helped sponsor the event, paying for all the fuel for the participating combines.

“That was a home run,” Gaffey said of Combines for Kids. “I’m guessing that will be a tradition at the fair for years to come.”

Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Brad Geers of Milwaukee Among the new attractions at the 2022 was the Aug. 31 opening day Plein Air at the Fair contest, which drew more than 20 participants, includi…

Another notable success at the 2022 Walworth County Fair was the inaugural Plein Air at the Fair contest, which served as an opportunity for artists to create artwork inspired by, and created solely at, the Walworth County Fair on opening day, Aug. 31.

Painting “en plein air, French for “in the open air,” is the act of painting outdoors, outside the traditional studio environment.

It was required that all Plein Air at the Fair artwork must embody the plein air spirit by capturing the light, mood and atmosphere of the moment.

The judged contest came with cash prizes for the top entries.

The Grand Champion and the Reserve Champion plein air paintings became the property of the Walworth County Fair Foundation and were auctioned to the highest bidder on Sept. 4, with proceeds benefiting the Arts and Craft Building on the fairgrounds.

The Walworth County Fair Foundation, established in 2001, is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.

“Susan Earle, a board member, came up with idea, presented it to the board and everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do that,’ Gaffney said of Plein Air at the air, which drew around 20-25 participants. “Every single piece of art—one-of-a-kind artist’s visions of the fair—to me, to us, is priceless. We had a such a variety. They were wonderful, they all got sold and they went for big money. I was gonna buy one myself and I just couldn’t afford it.”

Individually and collectively, the new initiatives made a notable mark on the success of the 2022 Walworth County Fair.

“Those new things added to the fair experience,” Gaffey said.

Mark your calendar

The 174th annual Walworth County Fair will be held Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

For more information on the Walworth County Fair, call 262-723-3228, visit www.walworthcountyfair.com, or follow the Walworth County Fair on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites.