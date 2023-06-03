The Walworth County Fair is now accepting applications for the 2024 Walworth County Fairest of the Fair. The Fairest of the Fair is the official ambassador of the Walworth County Fair and promotes the fair and advocates for the agriculture industry. Applicants must be available for interviews Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 (time is to be TBD) for the Finals during the 174 Walworth County Fair.

Contestants must be 18 years of age by January 1, 2025. The Fairest will begin their reign in January 2024 and appear at parades and special events leading up to the 2024 Walworth County Fair. You will be the official host of the Walworth County Fair during the six-day event.

As official host(s), you will greet fairgoers, emcee and participate in events/contests, and perform media interviews, etc. Applicants should have high energy and strong enthusiasm for the Fair. Walworth County Fairest of the Fair will receive a Crown and Sash, a $2000 Scholarship, a Lifetime Membership to Walworth county Agriculture Society, and a $200 clothing stipend. Walworth County Fairest Royalty will receive a Sash and a $1000 Scholarship.

Their reign will end after they have competed at the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs competition in early January, 2025 at the annual Wisconsin Association of Convention. Applicants must be a resident of Walworth County for at least one year prior to entry, possess a valid driver’s license, and be at least 18 years of age.

Applications and rules can be found at WalworthCountyFair.com