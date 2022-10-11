Walworth County discussing county ATV/UTV ordinance - what would that mean?

One by one, many municipalities in Walworth County have been passing ordinances to allow ATVs and UTVs on their municipal roads.

When those ordinances are passed, it allows drivers to go on municipal roads in that jurisdiction where the municipality allows. It also allows them to go on county or state roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or less – but not county or state roads that are marked over 35 mph.

Now the county is looking at establishing an ordinance that would authorize ATV/UTV riders access to County roads regardless of posted speed limits where municipalities have existing ordinances come July 2023. Municipalities, however, could restrict ATV/UTV access where they see fit to do so.

Use of state highways would still be restricted to only areas with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

The municipalities that have passed ordinances allowing ATVs and UTVs are:

Village of Bloomfield

Town of Bloomfield

Town of Darien

Town of East Troy

Town of Sharon

Village of Sharon

Town of Troy

Town of Walworth

The Village of Walworth has also passed an ordinance allowing UTVs, but not ATVs, but, “their law is technically in violation of state law,” said Richard Hough, Walworth County’s director of public works, who is working on the county ordinance for the county’s public works committee.

An email that Hough received from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about routes that allowed UTVs, but not ATVs, stated, “Can ATVs be excluded entirely from operating on an ATV route, then allow only UTVs to operate on that ATV route during all times? The answer is no. There is no mechanism to enact solely an UTV route. There is no definition or a pathway for an UTV route in statute.”

The county ordinance is still in draft form and in discussion with the public works committee, which meets next on Oct. 17. A few issues are still under discussion, including enforcement of the laws and signage.

One question is who will pay for the signage on county roads? Will the county or the municipality?

Either way, Hough said, referring to signs, “It’s going to take a while to get that ordered.” That is one of the reasons he is looking for the ordinance to go into effect next July and not sooner.

In addition, he said, a July implementation would give time for a public safety campaign and development of a map for people to see where they can and cannot drive the vehicles.

Captain Robert Hall of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said with all the different municipalities having their own laws about UTVs and ATVs, “It has the potential to become somewhat of a quagmire when it looks to enforcement of the law. Can I enforce it in this town? No you guys want it, but on this side of the street it’s forbidden and I cannot do it.”

Hough said those concerns have come up with the working group he is part of and the hope is that a GIS map can be creating showing the different areas where ATVS and UTVs are allowed to make it more clear for people.