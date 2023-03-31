Walworth County boasts three major parks—Price Park Conservancy, Natureland Park and White River County Park.

In total, the county's parks encompass 419 acres, with hiking trails, ponds, springs and wetlands.

In honor of Earth Day, Geneva Lake Conservancy and Walworth County are recruiting volunteers for a Park Work Day from 9 a.m. to noon, April 21 at White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road in Lake Geneva.

Volunteers will assist with invasive species removal and native planting. From noon to 2 p.m., Geneva Lake Conservancy will host an educational session teaching participants how to make seed bombs.

On Earth Day, 10:30 a.m., April 22, Kettle Moraine Land Trust and Walworth County are recruiting volunteers to help collect trash at Price Park. Afterward, participants can turn trash into treasure at KMLT’s recycled art station.

To celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, KMLT and Walworth County will host two tree-planting events. Volunteers are needed to assist KMLT and Walworth County staff with tree plantings at Natureland Park, W8338 Territorial Road in Whitewater, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and at Price Park, from noon to 2 p.m.

People interested in volunteering at the Earth Day or Arbor Day events should contact Karin Texidor, Volunteer Services Coordinator, at 262-741-4223, ketexidor@co.walworth.wi.us.