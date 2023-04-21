Walworth County encourages residents to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications during Drug Take Back Day on April 22.

Drug Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of old, unwanted or expired medications at convenient drop-box locations throughout Walworth County.

The goal of Drug Take Back Day is to provide a safe and responsible means of disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes can create a public health and safety concern because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused.

On April 22, residents can dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications in the form of tablets, capsules, or liquids, as well as patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers and creams or ointments.

There are multiple drop-box locations throughout Walworth County:

Bloomfield Police Department, N1100 Town Hall Road, Pell Lake

Delavan Police Department, 123 S. Second St., Delavan

Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Drive, Fontana

Lake Geneva Police Department , 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva

Village of Sharon Police Department, 125 Plain St., Sharon

Village of East Troy Police Department, 2015 Energy Dr., East Troy

Walworth County Sheriff, 1770 County Highway NN, Elkhorn

Walworth Police Department, 227 N. Main St., Walworth

Whitewater Municipal Building, 312 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater

The locations listed above are available year-round for disposal.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs.

Liquid products like cough syrup should remain sealed in their original containers. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. Remove or black out any medication labels. Pills and other solid medications should be removed from their containers and placed in sealable plastic bags or directly into the disposal boxes.

Plastic pill containers should be recycled at home. Blister packages are acceptable with the medications intact.

For more information on acceptable items and how to dispose of them, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/permanent-drug-drop-boxes.htm.