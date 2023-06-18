Walworth County will host residential Clean Sweep recycling events on June 23 and June 24.

The Clean Sweep program safely collects and disposes of waste through a licensed facility. The events will be held at Walworth County Public Works building, W4097 County Road NN in Elkhorn. No registration is required.

Residents may dispose of household hazardous waste on June 23, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Acceptable hazardous waste products are those labeled caustic, acid, flammable, danger, warning or poison.

Examples include oil and lead-based paints, pesticides and herbicides, adhesives and lubricants, old fuel, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermometers, thermostats, furniture stripper, drain cleaner, antifreeze, brake fluid, and motor oil. Items should be in their original containers, if possible.

A full list of acceptable items can be viewed by visiting www.co.walworth.wi.us/1059/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Guides.

On June 24, from 8 a.m. to noon, residents may dispose of household hazardous waste as well as electronics, TVs, appliances and tires.

Household hazardous waste is free.

All electronics, computers, monitors and TVs can be recycled for free.

Mini fridges, small AC units and dehumidifiers cost $5 each.

Refrigerators and freezers cost $10 each; all other appliances are free. Tires with 18-inch rims or smaller may be recycled; the cost is $10 each for tires without rims and $15 each for tires with rims. Cash only.

Clean Sweep is sponsored by the Walworth County Public Works Department and funded in part by the Town of Darien, Mallard Ridge Landfill Fund and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The Public Works department would like to acknowledge the following local partners and supporters for their financial contributions to the 2023 Clean Sweep program: City of Delavan, Village of Williams Bay, Lockhart Service, Inc., Kikkoman Foods, City of Whitewater, Joe Porter McLean, Halverson Door, Village of Walworth, Village of East Troy, and Walworth County Metropolitan Sewerage District.

For more information and a complete list of items accepted at Clean Sweep events, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/342/Hazardous-Waste-Electronics-Recycling or contact the Walworth County Solid Waste Division at 262-741-3116 or walcosw@co.walworth.wi.us.