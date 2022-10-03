Walworth County budget includes tax rate decrease, more squads and highway fund increase

More funding for road maintenance, additional squads for police and continued support for parks are all part of Walworth County’s proposed 2023 budget that the board is currently in the process of finalizing.

The budget also includes plans to spend money obtained last year through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and through the recent nationwide opioid settlement.

Taxes

In the proposed budget, which was presented Sept. 13, the overall tax levy — the amount taxpayers contribute — for the 2023 budget is $61,718,411, an increase of $623,171, or 1.02%, from 2022. But at the same time, the tax rate is still projected to go down from approximately $3.50 per $1,000 in assessed value to $2.98 per $1,000. That is because of an increase in the total property value throughout the county and the fact that three tax incremental districts came off the books, meaning the county can now collect additional revenue it previously couldn’t.

At the same time, the county maintains its status as one of the very few counties in the state to be free of general obligation debt, not having to borrow any funds.

Highways

In presenting the budget, Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda gave background on work that had been done leading up to the budget. For instance part of the 2021 budget provided funding for a comprehensive technical pavement study of all 400 lane miles of the county highway system. The conclusion was that the annual $2.7 million levy, set after a planning study in 2001, is no longer sufficient, which is why going forward the county is planning to dedicate $4.5 million for roads, starting with the 2023 budget.

Parks

In addition to funds for the highways, there has been extensive discussion about enhancing the county’s park system. This year the county worked with the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) to update the 2050 Park and Open Space Plan for Walworth County. That is a document that will likely be the impetus for the acquisition of an additional park at some point. However, before the county undertakes anything major, the budget proposes first undertaking a thorough review of the each individual park’s plan for public use and engagement. To do that, $50,000 is budgeted for 2023 to hire an urban planning consulting firm to look at White River Park, Price Park Conservancy, and Natureland Park to prepare detailed, specific considerations for park development. The intent is to have the planning consultant directly engage the county's Park Committee and County Board Supervisors and the public in that next layer of review of those parks.

Deputy assigned squads

Among the ideas in the budget is the anticipated purchase of nine squads for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for $888,000, with some funds coming from the American Rescue Plan. That amount includes the cost for the vehicles as well as the cost to equip the vehicles with the needed police equipment. The plan is to increase the number of squads gradually over the next three years to allow more deputies to have an individual squads that they could station out of their own houses, making it quicker to respond to calls and easier to start a shift rather than having to drive into a centralized location to get the car.

Opioid funds

The county has already started receiving payments from the national court settlement related to various opioid lawsuits and that money is included in the proposed budget. The lawsuits currently settled will provide Walworth County with over $3.5 million spread out through 2038. Currently, communities are developing strategies, sharing and creating ideas on how to most effectively use the resources. The resources must be used within the parameters of the settlement agreement, but the parameters are broad ranging, according to the county’s budget document.

For instance, this year the Walworth County budget includes $83,000 to help provide recovery housing, grief support, a stigma campaign to help identify those in need, distribute withdrawal medication and provide Fentanyl strips to combat overdoses.

In future years, some of the funding may become a source to support the county’s community crisis liaison program, where human services crisis specialists are placed directly with law enforcement so individuals needing services can get it instead of ending up in jail.

Lakeland Health Care Center

Another big items that was reviewed extensively over the last year was the future of Lakeland Health Care Center, the county-owned skilled nursing facility in Elkhorn. By 2025 the facility will be approaching 20 years and is due for a refresh. Throughout the course of the year, the center’s administrator and staff along with other officials worked to determine next steps for the center. At this point the 2023 budget anticipates a path forward where the county continues to run the facility, although additional meetings are planned to further discuss plans.

One of the center’s four units is currently vacant, which will allow for the facility to be updated one section at a time while rotating residents. The current plan is that once units are renovated, the final unit could be redesigned to function as a community based residential facility. Planning and design would commence in 2023, after County Board authorization, with construction of all units from 2024 to 2026.

Homeless shelter

Last year, the county budgeted $1 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for Community Action Agency to help build a new homeless shelter to replace Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter, which is a renovated motel in Darien and not in very good condition. Rules about how the federal funds can be spent will not explicitly allow the funds to be used for that, but the county budget is keeping $1 million in the budget to support the shelter in other ways, ultimately helping enable the replacement of the shelter.

What’s next?

A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m., followed by a final vote on the budget Monday, Nov. 7.